Jr NTR Used This Velocette Bike in SS Rajamouli's RRR. And Yes, They Exited in 1920s

SS Rajamouli is well-known for his period dramas and amazing VFX films, and the Baahubali saga is a prime example of his exceptional filmmaking. Normally, in Rajamouli’s films, every detail is thoroughly scrutinised. Rajamouli meticulously models the artefacts used by the heroes, in addition to their appearance. And how could he let go of the precision for which the ace filmmaker is renowned when it came to his magnum opus RRR?

As we all know, the makers of the much-anticipated RRR released the theatrical trailer a few months ago. NTR is seen on a motorcycle in the poster and trailer, and many people asked if motorbikes were common in the 1920s, the said historical period of the film’s storyline.

Yes, there were custom-made bikes manufactured for troops throughout the 1920s, and Rajamouli went to great lengths to ensure that this detail was accurate.

As shown in the image, NTR is riding a Velocette bike from England, one of the most popular bike designs at the time. From 1920 through the 1950s, the British firm, headquartered in Birmingham, was a global leader in the worldwide motor racing sector.

Rajamouli reportedly bought them or had them custom-built for RRR. These motorcycles are handcrafted and extremely uncommon. If we wish to acquire them, we must place a custom order or purchase them from collectors because they are no longer in production.

Velocette Bikes, also known as featherweight motorcycles, were created with troops’ mobility in mind. The engines were simple two-stroke engines that could be carried simply on one’s shoulders to cross streams. This firm has also earned two world championships for its strong 350 ccs and 500 cc bikes.

According to the trailers, Rajamouli sourced M series Velocette motorcycles for the film. It appears like SS Rajamouli’s production designer team went to a great extent to create credibility to the fictional scenario they are conveying.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and others have pivotal parts in the film. The film is being produced on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore by DVV Danayya under the name of DVV Entertainment. It is scheduled to be released on March 25.

