Jr NTR Video Calls Ravi Babu, Gets Emotional As He Pays Last Respects to Chalapathi Rao

Veteran Telegu actor Chalapathi Rao breathed his last at son, actor-filmmaker Ravi Babu’s residence in Banjara Hills in the wee hours of December 25. He was 78. Post that, various prominent faces from Telugu film industry had poured their condolences including Allari Naresh, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Now Jr NTR of RRR fame has also paid his tributes to the legendary actor.

On Monday, a video went viral on Twitter that showed Chalapathi Rao’s son Ravi Babu talking to Jr NTR on his phone who had connected via video call to pay his condolences. In the clip, Ravi Babu can be seen trying hard to hold back his tears while interacting with NTR Jr. The netizen who shared the video wrote in the caption, “.@tarak9999 Anna video call to Ravi Babu garu For #ChalapathiRao Babai garu."

Chalapathi Rao’s family have said that the actor’s last rites will be performed on December 28 after the arrival of his daughter from the United States. Meanwhile, the body has been kept at Ravi Babu’s house, where celebrities and fans can pay their last respects. It will then be moved to Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills where the last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Born on May 8, 1944, in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Chalapathi Rao had acted with three generations of top stars in a career spanning over five decades. He made his debut in 1966 with ‘Ghodachari 116’ and acted in supporting roles with leading actors like N. T. Rama Rao, Krishna, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. He also produced a couple of films.

Allari Naresh had called Rao’s demise “immense personal loss." He had tweeted yesterday, “A member of my family, Chalapathi Rao uncle has always been a constant in our house. His demise is an immense personal loss for us and the film industry he was a legend in. May his soul rest in peace."

Chalapathi Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.

