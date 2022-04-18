Jr NTR's Appeal To Maintain Speed Limit Wins Hearts Online

VC Sajjanar, the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), is trying his best to get the RTC back on the path to profitability after severe losses due to the lack of revenue during the pandemic.

For this purpose, he is using social media as a platform to impress everyone. He recently posted a video of Junior NTR with the caption, “Garu Appealing to Maintain speed limit".

Fans of NTR are commenting on the post, making it go viral. Some say NTR is in a groove, while others tweeted Jai NTR. Sajjanar isn’t the only one using social media for public welfare. Recently, Hyderabad also started using various social media sites to educate the public on numerous topics. Following various trends, they are posting about road accidents, explaining traffic rules, movie posters, and memes with pictures of various heroes.

Sajjanar, soon after taking the charge of TSRTC as a managing director, started working to change the face of the state-owned corporation with innovative ideas. Previously he also shared a celebration anthem titled Etthara Jenda from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

“TSRTC is at the Service of Public #RRR- State Road Transport," read the tweet. Originally, the unedited video began with NTR and Ram Charan in colourful traditional avatars. They were seen holding the Vande Bharat flag. In the edited version shared by TSRTC MD, the flag has TSRTC written on it, as well as its logo.

Netizens were impressed with the creativity shown by the officials and appreciated the use of social media for the betterment of the company.

Sajjanar is known to share various videos from time to time raising awareness against social issues such as cybercrime.

