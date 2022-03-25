Jr NTR's Family Attend RRR Premiere, Ram Charan's Wife Proves She's His Biggest Fangirl

RRR has finally been released and fans across the globe are booking tickets to watch the magnum opus. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars two of the Telugu film industry’s biggest stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. While fans are raving about the movie on social media platforms, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s family was also seen showing support to the film. Pictures of both actors’ families making their way to the film’s screening have now gone viral.

In pictures shared by fan accounts on Twitter, Jr NTR was joined by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their sons Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargav Ram. While they did not interact with the media, Lakshmi and the sons were seen showing their support to the family with their outfits. The family was seen wearing matching T-shirts with the film’s title printed on them.

On the other hand, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana did not shy away from fangirling over her actor-husband in the theatre halls. Despite the shutterbugs actively taking pictures of her, Upasana was seen cheering while watching RRR and even taking a few pictures of a few scenes. Much like Jr NTR’s family, Upasana too was seen wearing an RRR-printed T-shirt for the screening.

RRR has opened to raving reviews. News18’s review read: “Rajamouli deserves a salute for his vision and ambition. RRR is a visual extravaganza that the audience must feast on." The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn but it is reported that their roles are small. “Devgn has a pivotal appearance in the narrative while Bhatt’s character is underdeveloped and hardly gets anything to do," the review read.

Meanwhile, RRR is anticipating a massive opening. Speaking with News18, trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that the movie could open to a massive Rs 250 crore worldwide. He also said that while the Telugu audience will contribute the most to RRR’s opening day collection, the international market will also play a crucial role.

