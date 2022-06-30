Jr NTR's Phone Number Leaked Online? Here's What We Know

Tollywood star Jr NTR’s phone number is currently the talk of the town. A young man named Janardhan, who is a die-hard fan of NTR, is in critical condition and is being treated at a hospital. To ask about his health, NTR spoke to Janardhan’s mother. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of his fan and promised to support the family. The video and call recording related to this went viral after PROs shared it on the internet.

The video was tweeted by Vamsi Kaka. Along with it, he wrote, “Upon hearing that his fan, Janardhan’s health is in critical condition, Tarak reached out to Janardhan’s mother. NTR also spoke to Janardhan through a speaker phone and wished him a speedy recovery." The video received more than 2k likes and 20 k views.

But in this video, the audience looked at the phone number instead of NTR’s words. As the phone number that NTR was talking from was visible in the video, everyone immediately saved it. And now, everyone has been dialling it.

Needless to say, this has irked the NTR fans, who opine the number should have been blurred. And while the number was visible, it was registered not in the name of the actor but in NTR arts.

On the work front, NTR was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, also starring Ram Charan. And now he is all set to reunite with Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for his upcoming project NTR 30. His next film NTR 31 will mark his collaboration with Prashant Neel, the director of mega-blockbuster KGF 2. And both the films are expected to release next year, which means a double treat for Jr. NTR fans.

