RRR And Acharya To Stream On OTT Platforms From Today

Movie buffs are in for a treat as two big-budget movies will be released on May 20. RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on two OTT platforms today. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer, Acharya, will also be available to stream on an OTT platform today. RRR (Hindi) can be streamed on Netflix while the period drama will stream on ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. RRR’s Hindi version will also be available on BookMyShow Stream from today. RRR had a great run at the box office and it collected more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Netflix has announced that RRR will release in Hindi on May 20. Sharing the poster of RRR, Netflix wrote, “You said you couldn’t wait to see them and we couldn’t either. RRR arrives on Netflix in just 24 hours."

Advertisement

“Brace yourself to watch the World digital premiere of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR for the first time ever on ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with English subtitles. Available on TVOD from May 20," Zee5 wrote on its official Twitter handle.

It is worth mentioning that Jr NTR is celebrating his 39th birthday on May 20.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s, Acharya, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 20. The socio-political entertainer also stars Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan. The film was panned by the critics and couldn’t perform at the box office. Acharya has failed to match the success of Ram Charan’s RRR, which was released a month earlier. However, its makers will hope that the star power of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan attracts viewership for the film.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya featured Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kishore in supporting roles.

Acharya is co-produced by Ram Charan’s Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.