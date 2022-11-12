Jr NTR's Stylish Look Leaves Arjun Kapoor Impressed; Is This RRR Star's New Avatar For NTR 30?

It was on the special occasion of his birthday in May, when South superstar Jr NTR announced his next venture in collaboration with Koratala Siva. Now, it appears the shooting of the movie whose working title is NTR 30 has begun in full swing. On Friday evening, a new dashing look of the RRR actor surfaced online leaving fans stunned by his keen fashion taste. But not only fans but even Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was left mighty impressed with Jr NTR’s stylish appearance. In the short clip, the actor looks dapper in a denim shirt matched with a pair of statement sunglasses.

With neatly styled hair accentuating his dapper look, Jr NTR slowly turns toward the mirror with an intense gaze as the camera records him. It was renowned celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim who shared the clip of the actor via Instagram as he lauded the latter’s handsome frame. “Man of Masses. A new day, a new vibe, a new style,” wrote the stylist before completing the caption with a slew of fire emoticons. Take a look at the video here:

Within a day, the clip has amassed over sixty thousand likes on the photo-sharing application leaving fans showering umpteen praises for the actor in the comment section. One of them was actor Arjun Kapoor, who was so impressed by Jr NTR, that he called him “angaar.”

On Jr NTR’s birthday this year, the star took to Twitter to share the first glimpse of his upcoming collab with Kortala Siva. Although the title of the movie has not been revealed as of yet, the new project will feature the superstar in a fierce avatar. The teaser of NTR 30 is accentuated by a gory setting as the RRR fame wields two bloodied weapons in the first look of the film. In the background of the motion poster, Jr NTR is heard saying, “I am coming to inflict fear on my opponents.” While announcing the project, Jr NTR captioned the motion poster, “My next with Koratala Siva."

Besides NTR 30, the South superstar has also announced NTR 31 that'll be helmed by Prashanth Neel.

