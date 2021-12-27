Jr NTR’s Worst Record In 20-Year Career; No Major Release For Third Consecutive Year

Telugu film star Jr NTR, popularly known as Tarak, has worked in over 30 films in his acting career spanning 20 years. Over the years, the actor has given many big hits. Since the actor started his career he has amazed the audience with his terrific performance in several big hits every year.

It was just once when he missed a calendar year without any films. Tarak’s film Adhurs was supposed to release in 2009 but was released in 2010 due to his involvement in political campaigns. So, 2009 was not a deliberate break. But now, for the first time in his career, the actor does not have a major release for the third year in a row.

Jr NTR’s last outing was Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which released in 2018. There was no film starring the actor released in 2019, 2020 and 2021. But now, the actor will soon hit the box-office with SS Rajamouli’s RRR early next year.

The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022. But it is being said that owing to the ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh, the release date of RRR might be postponed once again.

However, Jr NTR has some projects lined up with a few extraordinary directors, including Koratala Siva and Prasanth Neel.

NTR is expected to commence shooting for Siva’s new project from next year, which is expected to be released in 2023. The actor has also signed projects with Prashant Neil and Trivikram Srinivas.

Ram Charan, who is also playing another lead role in RRR was last seen in his 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The actor did not have any release in 2020 and 2021. That means he, too, seems to have taken a gap of almost two years.

This is not the first time in the Telugu film industry that big stars had no major releases for consecutive years. Earlier, Mahesh Babu took a long gap from 2007 to 2010. Pawan Kalyan’s last major release was Chal Mohan Ranga in 2018.

