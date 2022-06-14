Jubin Nautiyal Birthday: How AR Rahman's Advice Changed His life

Jubin Nautiyal has established himself as one of the most prominent singers of the industry. Jubin has cultivated a huge fan base through his melodious voice and charming personality. The singer has developed a deep connection with his fans through his soulful songs. Jubin’s versatility and his mesmerising voice have made him a top choice for filmmakers in Bollywood. His musical career boasts of more than 30 chartbusters which include Kuch Toh Bata (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Ik Vaari Aa (Raabta), Kaabil Hoon (Kaabil), Akh Lad Jaave (Loveyatri) and Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur (Kabir Singh).

Jubin Nautiyal is a small-town guy from Dehradun who came to Mumbai with big dreams. In a recent interview with ETimes, Jubin recalled his interaction with AR Rahman which changed the trajectory of his life. Jubin revealed how ‘The Mozart of Madras’ shaped his career in 2008.

“After I finished my schooling in 2007, I came to Mumbai. I was then training and seeking guidance from many teachers. I still remember it was in 2008 when I got the chance to meet none other than Rahman sir. I have to admit it turned out to be one of the turning points in my career. I was only 18 at that time. Rahman sir came to judge a reality show and the moment I heard the news I rushed to the sets to meet him and he gave the most important advice in my life. He told me Mumbai has always influenced talents and your voice has an original quality and uniqueness but you are too young now. Be patient and wait for 2-3 more years to get a mature voice. His words are still etched in my heart," Jubin was quoted as saying.

Jubin followed Rahman’s advice and returned to his hometown after his first year of college. Consequently, Jubin underwent extensive training for a few more years. At the age of 21, Jubin finally realised that his voice had attained the maturity that AR Rahman was talking about.

On the work front, Jubin last starred in the music video O Aasman Wale. The T-Series music video has over 59 million views on YouTube.

