Jubin Nautiyal On Dating Rumours With Kabir Singh Star Nikita Dutta: 'I'm Very Fond Of Her'

Rumours did the rounds suggesting singer Jubin Nautiyal and Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta are Bollywood’s newest couple. The duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, leading to rumours that they might be more than just friends. The couple fuelled rumours by sharing ‘engagement pictures’ from the music video of Jubin’s new song Mast Nazron Se. Amid these speculations, Jubin opened up about his relationship with Nikita.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Jubin called Nikita ‘an amazing person’. However, if you were hoping that he would finally confirm that they were indeed a couple, you’re in for a heartbreak. The singer admitted that she is nothing more than just a close friend.

“It is just two friends hanging out, nothing much. Two people can go and have coffee together. I am very fond of her, definitely. She’s an amazing person," he said. Jubin added that he’s known Nikita for four years now and that he likes spending time with her. “Sahi hai yaar, badhiya ladki hai (It’s good, she is a nice girl). Yeh kehna ki hum relationship mein hain woh galat hoga (It would be wrong to say we are in a relationship). We like spending time with each other. She has such a soft heart, such a kind heart, and I really connect well with her. I think we’re just very good friends," he said.

Contrary to reports that suggested they met when Nikita was filming Kabir Singh, in which Jubin sang the song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur Hum’, the singer revealed that they met when during the song release of her TV debut show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

The duo’s song Mast Nazron Se will release on March 31. Ahead of the release, the couple left fans confused by sharing cryptic posts that suggested that they are engaged. While Jubin was seen wearing a traditional kurta, Nikita was seen in a cream-coloured lehenga, leaving to think that the ceremony was true.

