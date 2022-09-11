'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' Trends Due to Alleged Links with 'Wanted Criminal', Singer Reacts

Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal has landed in a controversy with netizens not only demanding his arrest but also trending ‘Arrest Jubin Nautiyal’ on Twitter. However, what is the entire controversy all about? Why are people upset with the singer? What has the singer said regarding his alleged links with a ‘wanted criminal’? Check out all the details here:

What is the controversy all about?

It all started after the singer recently announced his US concert following which several social media users claimed that the show will be organised by Jai Singh. As reported by E-Times, Jai Singh is connected to a banned Khalistani outfit and is also a ‘wanted criminal’ by the Chandigarh police over drug smuggling and video piracy charges. The news portal further claims that Jai was a resident of Punjab who settled in the US and used to provide logistical support to Khalistanis.

Why is ‘Arrest Jubin Nautiyal’ trending?

The alleged links of Jubin Nautiyal with the criminal in question have left netizens upset and furious. While some think that Jubin’s concert in the United States of America will bring disgrace to the country, others claim that the Indian government in 2020 had asked all Indian artists not to work with these alleged associates of a Khalistani outfit. Some social media users also called on the Indian government to probe the issue.

Jubin Nautiyal says ‘I love my country’

Amid the entire controversy, Jubin Nautiyal took to Twitter on Sunday morning and urged fans not to get ‘upset on rumours’. He also mentioned that he loves his country and wrote, “Hello friends and twitter family, I’ve been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don’t get upset on rumours. I love my country 🇮🇳🙏🏻. I love you all 🌹"

Jubin Nautiyal has sung several super-hit songs including Raataan Lambiyan from the 2021 film Shershaah, Lut Gaye from 2021 release Mumbai Saga, Barsaat Ki Dhun, Mast Nazron Se and Tum Hi Aana among others.

