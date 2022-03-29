Jubin Nautiyal Spotted With Kabir Singh Actor Nikita Dutta at a Mumbai Pub

Singer Jubin Nautiyal was recently spotted with his lady love Nikita Dutta at a pub in Mumbai. The picture of the two, enjoying quality time with each other, has been going viral on the internet. The pictures are simply a delight for the fans.

At the pub, Jubin also sang a song for Nikita from her film Kabir Singh. The Bollywood singer was seen singing the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum with a guitar in his hand.

The duo is in the headlines these days following rumours on social media regarding the affair. Recently, a picture of Jubin and Nikita also went viral and seeing the photo many believed that both of them got engaged. On Jubin’s song, the entire club erupted with joy, and his lady love Nikita was also seen giving a loving smile as Jubin performed for her.

Interestingly, Jubin in one of his recent interviews with a media outlet said that Nikita is only a good friend. Jubin also said that they have been friends for the last 4 years and the bond between the two is very good.

On multiple occasions, Nikita and Jubin have been spotted together, leading to rumours that the duo might be more than just friends.

Recently, they also fueled the rumours by sharing pictures from the music video of Jubin’s new love song titled Mast Nazron Se. In the stills from the track shared by Jubin through his Instagram page, the duo can be seen in traditional outfits, suggesting that they are engaged.

Amid these speculations, Jubin opened up about his relationship with the actress and clarified that she is nothing more than just a close friend.

