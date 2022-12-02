Jubin Nautiyal Suffers Multiple Injuries After Falling From Staircase, Rushed to the Hospital

Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal met with an accident on Thursday morning. Following that, he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai where he was diagnosed with a broken elbow, cracked ribs and a minor head injury after falling from a building staircase. According to a statement by his publicist, “The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after the accident. He has been advised not to use his right arm."

On Friday, the Raatan Lambiyaan singer was spotted at the Mumbai airport with an arm sling support in his right arm as he is flying to his hometown Uttrakhand for further treatment. The singer has been advised to rest properly for recovery.

Jubin Nautiyal started his career with the musical reality show X-Factor. However, he later went on to establish himself as one of the leading singers of Bollywood with chartbusters like Tum Hi Aana, Nashe Mein, Meri Aashiqui and most recently Manike with the Sri Lankan Pop sensation Yohani for the movie Thank God.

