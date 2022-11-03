Judwaa Actor Rambha 'Grateful' to Fans for Prayers After Car Accident, Says 'Kids Are Safe'

Actress Rambha, who moved to Canada after getting married, recently met with an accident while returning home after picking up her kids from school. In a social media post, the Judwaa star had shared a couple of photos of her damaged car and revealed that they suffered minor injuries but were safe. Rambha had also posted a picture of her daughter, Sasha, from the hospital bed and had urged fans to pray for her speedy recovery as she was hospitalised for further treatment. Now, Rambha in her latest video expressed that she and her kids are safe and that she feels overwhelmed by all the love and support that have been coming their way.

On Wednesday, Rambha took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which the actress can be heard saying, “To all my fans, friends and family from all over the world who prayed for our speedy recovery, I thank them all from the bottom of my heart. Me and my kids, we are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support that I am getting from all over. My kids are safe, Sasha is safe. We are all back home and we are safe."

Reacting to the video, concerned fans were quick to leave endearing comments. One of them wrote, “Bless your family". Another one commented, “Everything will be fine". Someone else said, “Thank God! You guys are safe". A fan stated, “You’re the kindest soul Rambha'".

Rambha was a popular face in Indian cinema in the 90s. She has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films in her career spanning almost two decades. The 46-year-old actress has shared the screen space with some of India’s most revered actors, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Govinda and Mammooty, to name a few.

Rambha quit her acting career back in 2010 after she got married to a Canada-based Tamil businessman, Indhran Pathmanathan. After their marriage, she also moved to Toronto with her husband. The couple has three kids together, two daughters and a son.

