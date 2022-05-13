Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Check Out First Glimpse Of Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil And Neetu Kapoor’s Family Reunion

After piquing the curiosity of fans for his much-anticipated family-drama Jug Jugg Jiyo, Karan Johar finally dropped a quirky first glimpse from the multi-starrer film. The filmmaker took to Instagram on Friday and shared a video featuring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani in a feisty clip. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 24,2022.

In the video, we see the makers hinting at a family reunion full of surprises. As the video progresses we see Neetu, Anil, Kiara and Varun having a hearty laugh and their different emotions too. In the backdrop, we can hear the quirky track of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Karan Johar wrote, “It’s a family reunion you can’t miss - filled with surprises, emotions and a whole lot of drama! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June!❤️❤️❤️"

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming flick. While one of the fans wrote, “Looks great," another fan commented, “So excited"

Earlier in the day, the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo dropped an interesting poster featuring Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor will surely get a smile on your face.

Advertisement

This film will see Kiara Adani and Varun Dhawan team up for the first time ever. Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in November last year in Chandigarh. Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions and the COVID-19 diagnosis of Varun and Neetu delayed the filming. The cast and crew resumed the shoot after hiatus of months in August this year. Directed by Raj and backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions, the film will trace the story of two couples across different generations.

Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul are also part of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

With this film, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor returns to the big screen after nearly seven years. She last shared screen space with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son, Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Kiara Advani on the other hand Bhool Bhulaiaya 2 and an upcoming political drama, co-starring Ram Charan. Anil Kapoor has been roped in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.