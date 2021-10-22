Jug Jugg Jeeyo Inches Closer to Wrap, Raj Mehta Shares Special Post on Instagram

Raj Mehta has showered love on the ensemble cast as Jug Jugg Jeeyo inches closer to wrap. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will play the main roles in the upcoming romantic drama. Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul are also part of the project. Raj shared an epic photo that featured the members of the cast, all happily posing for the camera.

While sharing the image taken on the sets on Instagram, Raj praised the ‘special’ artists for giving him a ‘special’ filmmaking experience. “As we inch closer to the end of the shoot slowly and steadily, I’m constantly reminded of what a ‘special’ experience making this film has been. Could have only happened with special artists like these," read the caption.

Prajakta left heart emojis. Varun wrote, “Thank you for realising this Raj." Maniesh commented, “Paaji heart change, heart change. haha"

The film went on floors in November last year in Chandigarh. Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions and the COVID-19 diagnosis of Varun and Neetu delayed the filming. The cast and crew resumed the shoot after hiatus of months in August this year. Directed by Raj and backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions, the film will trace the story of two couples across different generations. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release theatrically in April, next year.

Neetu returns to the big screen after nearly seven years. She last shared screen space with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son, Ranbir in the 2013 film Besharam.

Up next, Kiara has Bhool Bhulaiaya 2 and an upcoming political drama, co-starring Ram Charan. Varun, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. Anil has been roped in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht.

