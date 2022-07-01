Jug Jugg Jeeyo Star Cast Shakes a Leg to Zingaat on Marathi Show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a proper family entertainer, hit the theatres on June 24. The film got off to a positive start at the box office and received rave reviews from critics as well. The stars are still seen promoting the movie on various TV shows.

Recently, the cast was seen on the Marathi TV show called, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Zeemarathiofficial has shared a video on Instagram wherein Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. They were seen dancing to one of the songs of Sairat called Zingaat.

The audience and fans went crazy after watching the amount of energy of the Jhakkas actor Anil Kapoor. The hook steps of Zingaat were performed by them. The video has received over 40,000 views.

The film will show Kiara Adani and Varun Dhawan collaborating for the first time on-screen. Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in November last year in Chandigarh. Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions and the COVID-19 diagnosis of Varun and Neetu delayed the filming.

After a lengthy break, the cast and crew started shooting in August of this year. The movie, directed by Raj and backed by Dharma Productions, follows the lives of two couples as they span generations.

A social media sensation, Prajakta Koli, and anchor Maniesh Paul are also part of the film. After almost seven years, renowned actress Neetu Kapoor is back on the big screen with this movie. Earlier in 2013, she last appeared on-screen in Besharam, alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son, Ranbir Kapoor.

