Jugjugg Jeeyo: After Pakistani Singer Accuses of Plagiarism, T-Series Say They Have Legal Rights to Song

The makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo had unveiled the trailer of the film just a day back. And in this short span of time, controversy had erupted when a writer claimed that the makers had plagiarised his story, and a Pakistani singer said that his song was also copied. Now, T-series has responded to the claims that the latter has made.

Taking to their official social media accounts, T-Series released a statement that they had the legal rights to remake the song. The statement read, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox , for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies."

“All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents," the statement further read. See the tweet here:

Earlier, Pakistani politician and singer Abrar Ul Haq had accused the makers of lifting his song without any legal rights. In his tweet, he had written, “I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban" to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar."

The film has also run into plagiarism charges. A person named Vishal A. Singh, who is reportedly a screenwriter has leveled plagiarism charges on Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions as well. He has alleged that his story titled ‘Bunny Rani’ has been copied by KJo’s Dharma Productions as Jugjugg Jeeyo.

“Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar", the person wrote in a series of tweets.

Jugjugg Jeeyo will release on 24th June. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul. It will also mark the big screen debut of Prajakta Koli.

