Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani Starrer Witnesses Impressive Jump

Jugjugg Jeeyo box office collection day 2: Jugjugg Jeeyo managed to draw in a bigger crowd on Saturday to the theatres and the impact of it was evident in the film’s Saturday collection. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead, has witnessed an impressive 35.24 percent rise on its second day. As a result, Jugjugg Jeeyo collected Rs 12.55 cr on Saturday.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the breakdown of Jugjugg Jeeyo’s day 2 collections. “#JugJuggJeeyo gets a solid 35.24% push on Day 2… #Delhi, #NCR, #Gujarat lead, followed by #Mumbai, #Pune, #Chandigarh, #Bengaluru… Mass circuits improve, should grow on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 37 cr [+/-] weekend total… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr. Total: ₹ 21.83 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

Karan also shared the box office collection and tweeted, “Blessing us with your love and more, thank you for making #JugJuggJeeyo a part of your hearts!"

Jugjugg Jeeyo revolves around Kukkoo (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), childhood sweethearts whose marriage takes a turn for the worse and they decide to get a divorce. As they struggle to let Kukkoo’s family know about their decision, Kukkoo gets another shock as his father (Anil Kapoor) reveals that he wants to divorce his mother (played by Neetu Kapoor).

Jugjugg Jeeyo opened to good reviews. News18.com in its review wrote, “Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch." The film is directed by Raj Mehta, of the Good Newwz fame.

