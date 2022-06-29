JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani Starrer Remains Steady, Collects Rs 47 Cr So Far

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo was released on July 24 and gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. The film also registered a decent start at the box office and earned Rs 9.28 crore on its opening day. Even on its fifth day, the film remained steady at the box office and collected Rs 4.52 crore. It had previously earned Rs 12.55 crore, Rs 15.10 crore and Rs 4.82 crore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively. With this, the total collection of the movie is now at Rs 46.27 crore.

Meanwhile, as reported by E-Times, JugJugg Jeeyo saw a drop in the NCR cities on its first Tuesday. However, the film will now have to gain big for a respectable week one total collection.

JugJugg Jeeyo is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani are seen together on screen. The film also marks Neetu Kapoor’s comeback to theatres after nearly seven years. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli among others. The film revolves around a couple seeking divorce unless they discover that their father wants to divorce their mother too.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “The film does have problems. Some jokes seem like old WhatsApp forwards, even though they would induce laughter. But one would want to overlook it as Jugjugg Jeeyo provides wholesome entertainment. Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch."

Have you watched JugJugg Jeeyo so far?

