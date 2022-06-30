Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 6 Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Starrer Crosses 50 Crore Mark

JugJugg Jeeyo has been moving ahead at the box office at a steady pace. The film, that had collected close to Rs. 39 crores in the first weekend itself, has now crossed the 50 crore mark on Day 6. The film, on Wednesday, zoomed past the mark and has collected a total of Rs. 50.24 crores.

On Wednesday, Jugjugg Jeeyo maintained a steady pace and collected Rs. 3.97 crores as compared to Rs. 4.52 crores on Tuesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JugJuggJeeyo crosses ₹ 50 cr on Day 6… Steady at national chains, but remains weak outside metros and also mass circuits… Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 4.82 cr, Tue 4.52 cr, Wed 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 50.24 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

Well, with that, Jugjugg Jeeyo is maintaining its streak at the box office. The film, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli is about family and the intricate relationship. The film had received good reviews from the audience. This week, the film would face competition from two releases- Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer actioner Rashtra Kavach Om, and R Madhavan’s Nambi Nayaran biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “The film does have problems. Some jokes seem like old WhatsApp forwards, even though they would induce laughter. But one would want to overlook it as Jugjugg Jeeyo provides wholesome entertainment. Jugjugg Jeeyo will make you laugh, cry and join the characters on the emotional roller coaster. The film is thoroughly entertaining, and paisa wasool, and you should definitely give it a watch."

