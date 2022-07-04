JugJugg Jeeyo Duo Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor to Reunite For This David Dhawan's Film's Remake?

Varun Dhawan and the entire cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo are riding high on the success of the film which was released on the silver screen last year. Co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor among others, the film has also received rave reviews from audiences. In a recent interview, veteran actor Anil Kapoor hinted that he is ready to collaborate with Varun once again. That too in a remake of a David Dhawan movie.

In a conversation with BollywoodLife, Varun was asked which remake of Anil’s film he would like to star in. The latter suggested that Varun should star in the remake of his father David Dhawan’s film Deewana Mastana. He also suggested that the duo should do it together.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jugjugg Jeeyo saw a growth of almost 60% on its second Saturday. While the film had earned Rs 3.03 crore on Friday, it then collected Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection so far to Rs 61.44 crore.

As reported by Box Office India, the film witnessed a huge jump in the North circuit including Delhi-NCR and East Punjab. Apart from this, the film also gained big in Bangalore and Kolkata. However, Karan Johar’s film failed to retain the audience in Gujarat. “The growth on Saturday came all over except for Gujarat which did not show the sort of growth which should have come. But it could be a market thing as a blockbuster Gujrati film also failed to show an upturn on Saturday which was a certainty. In the North the film was very good in both Delhi NCR and East Punjab while Bangalore and Kolkata also jumped strongly. Mumbai city also holding up despite the poor weather so generally the bigger collecting areas of Mumbai and North are doing well," the report claimed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.