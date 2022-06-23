Jugjugg Jeeyo Early Review: Neha Dhupia Calls Karan Johar 'Game Changer', Others Laud Varun, Kiara

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani along with the team of JugJugg Jeeyo have reasons to celebrate even before the official release of the film as their industry colleagues, who attended the early screenings are all praises for the upcoming flick. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai recently which was attended by several celebrities, some of which have taken to social media to laud the Raj Mehta directorial.

Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “There is something about watching a great film before the release, this being one, you can share what a great film it actually is. Juggjugg Jeeyo is all things wonderful, and funny and entertaining. Each one, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all so good." She also called Karan Johar a game changer.

Filmmaker Sharan Sharma wrote, “Humour, drama, insight. JJJ has it all. Hats off to Raj Mehta for making such a terrific film. A full on entertainer for everyone. Congrats to the entire team."

Filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra, too, lauded the film and gave a shout-out to the cast. He also called Kiara a ‘boss on a roll.’

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the family drama casts Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Apart from these, the film also features Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios.

In a recent interview, Varun revealed that it was he who approached the director to cast him in the film. Talking to IndiaToday.in, the actor said, “We were stuck in a pandemic we didn’t know whether to start a film or not start a film. For this film the script was ready and I have known Raj (Mehta) since he had assisted on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, so I knew him pretty well that way. I have a friend who is very close to Raj and he told me about this (JugJugg Jeeyo) script and asked me to speak with him. But, I got to know that Raj was hesitant to talk to me about this film, he wasn’t sure if I would be keen on doing it. So then I just called Raj and gave him two-three bad words and told him, ‘Are you mad?’ If you have something good please come to me. He made Good News’ but never came to me, he said I was too young for that. So eventually, I went to Raj and took the script and gave him no other option."

