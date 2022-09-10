JugJugg Jeeyo Fame Prajakta Koli Reveals This Bollywood Star Has Been Her Constant Crush

An influencer, blogger and actor, Prajakta Koli, is the creator of one of India’s biggest female-run comedy channels on YouTube. She has been part of various shows, including Netflix’s Mismatched, and made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Prajakta revealed the name of a Bollywood star whom she has been crushing on constantly.

The digital content creator shared with the entertainment portal that Vicky Kaushal has been her constant crush. “I think I am constantly crushing on Vicky Kaushal for sure," She said.

Meanwhile, after a successful first season of her web show – Mismatched co-starring Rohit Saraf, season 2 of the show was officially announced in March 2021. Soon after, the duo started shooting for the second season in August. ‘Mismatched’ is based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel, ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’, the first season of Mismatched was unveiled in 2020 and was directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

Season 1 of Mismatched is a coming-of-age romantic drama where Dimple (Prajakta Koli), the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi (Rohit Saraf), the hopeless romantic, has lost faith in love. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress, and shocking rivalries.

Speaking of Prajakta’s debut JugJugg Jeeyo, it sees Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The plot of the film sees Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as married couple who are on the verge of divorce. They decide to hold off the news of their separation until after his sister’s wedding, played by Prajakta. While Varun and Kiara’s characters are planning new ways to break the news that they want to get divorced, they get a shocker when Anil Kapoor tells Varun’s character that he is planning to divorce Neetu Kapoor. The film hit theatres on June 24. The family-drama had a decent run at the box office

