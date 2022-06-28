Jugjugg Jeeyo Review: Full Paisa Vasool with Ever-charming Anil Kapoor and Too Funny Maniesh Paul

Jugjugg Jeeyo returns to us the feels of Good Newwz but this time Anil Kapoor is the star of the family. The film is a full paisa vasool. The trailer was crisp and humorous and just like it, the movie is an absolute entertainer. Varun and Kiara look made for each other but somehow bored of each other in ‘Kanedda’. So, they decide to split and announce it back home in Punjab after a family wedding (which, by the way, also might have an inside angle to fail). Varun’s dad – Anil Kapoor - finds romance in the radiant Tisca Chopra even when Neetu Kapoor claims everything is hunky dory in her Cinderella land.

Maniesh Paul is funny, just like his usual self from the TV, and looks good on the big screen. Some of the very good punches in the movie come from him. And 90% of the punches come from him and Anil Kapoor put together. The writers could have done more with the jodi for better comedy. But all in all, the movie is a family entertainer at the same time, shedding light on not-so-perfect-marriages we all seem to brush under the carpet instead of working on them.

Anil and Neetu’s jodi isn’t explored more and she is found to be making parathas way more than needed. Also, somewhere near the interval the story isn’t edited tightly and we could’ve used more funny confusion than longer delayed confusion. But having found out the slow pace and then revived the fun later, I’m willing to accept that Jugjugg Jeeyo did give me some ‘Raavan’ laughs and a handful of giggles every 5 minutes. Some ladies at the back were also laughing candidly at Tisca’s and Anil’s romantic scenes, which, to be frank, were really amusing.

5 reasons why you should watch Jug Jugg Jeeyo are:

1. You’ll love the loud Punjabi background and vibe. Nach Punjaban!

2. Kiara and Varun look so good together that you do not want them to split ever!

3. Anil Kapoor is our favourite evergreen, Majnu! Ever charming and ever loving!

4. Maniesh Paul fans would love to see him on the big screen in loud clothes!

5. Sometimes there are sad intervals to make way for happy endings!

