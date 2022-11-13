Juhi Chawla Birthday: Darr to Yes Boss, Gorgeous Actress Popular Movies with Shah Rukh Khan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUHI CHAWLA: Some onscreen couples have left a lasting impact on the audiences with their sizzling chemistry. One such pair is Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the two who are best friends in real life and have delivered multiple hits at the box office back in the 90s. Now, Juhi Chawla is celebrating her 55th birthday on Sunday, November 13. To mark the special occasion here’s taking a look back at some of the films that made Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan the evergreen onscreen couple in the Indian film industry.

Darr

Directed by Yash Chopra, Darr, the romantic psychological thriller starred Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. It portrays the violent love story of Rahul, who is obsessed with Kiran and continues to stalk her constantly. However, the story takes a turn for worse when Kiran gets engaged to Sunil, a navy officer, and Rahul plots a heinous revenge plan to forcibly claim her.

Yes Boss

Directed by Aziz Mirza, Yes Boss is a romantic comedy loosely based on Michael Fox’s film For Love Or Money. The plot of the movie is based on the life of Rahul (Played by Shah Rukh Khan) whose boss womanizer Siddharth (Played by Aditya Pancholi) blackmails the former to help him win Seema’s (Played by Juhi Chawla) heart. Things take a massive turn when Rahul falls in love with Seema and is torn between his love and career aspirations.

Ram Jaane

This action thriller chronicles the life of an unnamed child (Played by Shah Rukh Khan) who grows up to become a criminal. Helmed by Rajiv Mehra, the movie highlights how a social worker tries to lead the gangster on a reformative path, however, the latter is more focused to win the heart of his childhood sweetheart Bela (Played by Juhi Chawla).

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan feature in this romantic-comedy flick as soulmates Renu Singh and Raj Mathur. This Aziz Mirza directorial outlines how Renu helps Raj to find a job in her company. The two eventually fall in love but the problem arises when Raj becomes successful and turns arrogant.

Duplicate

Starring Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, and Shah Rukh Khan, this action comedy directed by Mahesh Bhatt revolve around the life of criminal Manu (Played by Shah Rukh Khan) who meets his doppelganger Bablu, who is a budding chef. The criminal aims at killing the chef to take over his life to escape the law.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

This satirical film helmed by Aziz Mirza perfectly captures the theme of foes turning friends. Ajay Bakshi and Ria Banerji (Played by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla respectively) are two rival TV reporters who leave no stone unturned to outdo one another. However, they come together to seek justice for a man whose daughter is assaulted by a prominent politician.

