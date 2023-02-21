Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta turned 22 today. To mark her special day, Juhi Chawla wished her 'little doll' by uploading a heart-melting montage video on her Instagram. With a ‘hope that Jahnavi and her generation could breathe clean air’, she also pledged to plant a thousand trees on her daughter’s birthday. To make this special day extra special, Juhi shared a montage video on her official Instagram account, which comprised innumerable childhood pictures of Jahnavi. The video also caught glimpses of Juhi’s younger son Arjun Mehta and husband Jay Mehta. The memorabilia video mostly comprised pictures from their family vacations.

While sharing the heartfelt video, Juhi in the caption wrote, “For my little doll Jahnavi, a 1000 trees on her birthday, in the hope and wish that she and all her generation, breathe clean air, have birds, butterflies, and squirrels to laugh and play with. Happy Birthday.” She ended the post with a handful of star emoticons.

Several fans and industry friends took to the comments section to wish Jahnavi on her big day. Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree wrote, “Happy birthday to her.” Indian playback singer Alka Yagnik commented, “Good bless Jahnavi”.

Last year on Jahnavi’s birthday, Juhi vowed to plant 500 trees. “Happy Happy Birthday Jahnavi!! 500 trees for your special day..!! May God Bless you and shower you with all his love… Big hug from all of us," she wrote.

Juhi, apart from her acting mettle, is very well celebrated for her relentless efforts to raise awareness of preserving the environment. The seasoned actress uses special occasions like the birthdays of her family and loved ones to contribute her part to nature. Hence, on the birthday of her close friend Shah Rukh Khan last year, the actress pledged to plant a hundred trees.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Hush Hush. In Tanuja Chandra’s multi-starrer drama series, Juhi shared the screen space with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami among others. Next, the actress will be seen in Niddhish Puuzhakkal’s In-Deewar, which apart from her will also feature Arshad Warsi and Gauhar Khan.

