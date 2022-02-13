Juhi Chawla Finds Aryan Khan and Jahnavi's Bond Similar to Her and SRK's As She Welcomes Them to KKR

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s kids are all set to step into their parents’ shoes. During the IPL 2022 auctions, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were seen filling in for SRK and was accompanied by Juhi’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta to auction for the team Kolkata Knight Riders. Juhi and Shah Rukh are co-owners of the team. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of the trio and welcomed the new owners. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Welcome to our KKR players , Shreyas Iyer , Pat Cummins , Nitish Rana …and our bunch of young owners Aryan , Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟💜💜💜💜💜 .Super grateful 🙏🙏🙏and Super happy 😇😇😇…!!🙏🙏🙏."

She took to her Instagram Story section to share a collage of a throwback photo of her with Shah Rukh and a photo showing Aryan and Jahnavai talking. The parallel was found by a fan page who made the edit. Take a look at it:

On February 12, photos had gone viral of the trio attending the auction in place of their parents. Suhana Khan is participating in the IPL auction for the first time. Whereas, Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Jhanvi.

This also marks Aryan’s first public appearance with his sister Suhana Khan after his drug case in October last year.

On Saturday, when the auction was currently underway, the official Instagram account of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a glimpse of how the young star kids have been preparing in absence of their father. In the pictures, the three star kids can be seen sitting with a managerial member of the team who is giving them a ‘crash course’ in the IPL auction.

Aryan and Suhana’s proud mother Gauri Khan had taken to Instagram to share the photo and drop two heart emojis.

