Juhi Chawla Reveals Imran Khan Proposed to Her When He Was 6

Juhi Chawla had an interesting birthday wish for former actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan, who turned 39 on Thursday. Juhi posted a collage of pictures on Instagram that included a toddler Imran from one of the scenes of the 1988 movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a portrait shot of him, and a picture of herself. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Juhi wrote, “Imran proposed to me when he was six years old. Heere ki pehchan tab se hai uss mein. Happy happy birthday to my youngest suitor ever. A 100 trees for you Imran."

Juhi’s caption was a reference to her debut Bollywood film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak where she starred opposite Imran’s maternal uncle Aamir Khan. The movie featured a toddler Imran and hints at how at one point he had expressed his infatuation with Juhi. Imran played the role of a younger Aamir in the movie.

Imran went on to make his acting debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia Deshmukh. Imran, who has reportedly quit acting, was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti starring opposite Kangana Ranaut.

Besides Juhi, actress Anushka Sharma also wished her former colleague a happy birthday. Anushka shared a portrait of Imran on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Happy birthday Imran, wishing you love and light always." Anushka had worked with Imran in the 2013 comedy-drama Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola which also starred Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Imran had announced his debut work as a director earlier in 2018. In an Instagram post, Imran revealed his film Mission Mars which narrated India’s mission to the neighbouring red planet. Imran is married to Avantika Malik although the couple has reportedly separated. They are parents to Imara Malik Khan.

