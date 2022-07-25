Juhi Chawla Roams the High Street in Florence Carefree, Shares Wanderlust Clip With Her Fans

Juhi Chawla is one of the most adored actresses of her time. In fact, the Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actress enjoys a massive fan following even today. The actress often shares her pictures and videos on social media and makes her fans go gaga over her beauty. Maintaining the trajectory, the Sharmaji Namkeen actress took to Twitter to share glimpses from her trip to Florence, Italy.

In the short clip, Juhi can be spotted roaming the streets of Florence with numerous ancient buildings in the backdrop. Donning a crisp white shirt and a trendy orange patterned scarf, the actor takes a selfie video of herself embedded with The Weekend’s popular song Blinding Lights. The actress sure seems to utilize her vacation as she has been regularly updating her fans with pictures and videos. She captioned her post with ‘Monday Motivation’ while her video read, “Roaming the high street in Florence."

As soon as her video dropped, several fans took to the comment section to show their love. One of her fans left this endearing comment, “Your smile, your looks, your heart, words cannot explain. You are beautiful." Another fan wrote, “Aise hi motivate karo. Hafte Mein Saath Din hote hai(Keep motivating us like this. A week consists of seven days after all)"

Earlier in the week, the actress also shared an adorable picture of her son Arjun. The doting mother could be seen sharing the frame with her son as she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Arjun. She wrote, “A thousand trees for dear Arjun..on his special day…with a prayer for his long and healthy life!! Ayushman Bhava! Happy Birthday Arjun." The post prompted several fans to leave their birthday wishes.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in Rishi Kapoor’s posthumous film Sharmaji Namkeen. A comedy drama written and directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia, co-written by Supratik Sen, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment as well as Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey under MacGuffin Picture, the film marked first instance in cinematic history of two actors playing the same character without sharing screen space. The movie garnered positive reviews from the movie buffs and critics.

The actress is also all set to make her OTT debut with a suspense drama show titled Hush Hush. Juhi would be seen alongside Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, and others.

