Juhi Chawla Walks Down Memory Lane to Wish Raveena Tandon, Netizens Can't Get Over the 90s Divas

90s actress Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 48th birthday today. Looking back at her 30 years in Bollywood, the actress made her name through the male-dominated industry with sheer hard work. After making her debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991, she went on to deliver several commercial hits including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and more. While maintaining ever-lasting friendships in the showbiz world is a rare thing to cherish, Raveena Tandon has built up an amicable bond with many actors. One of them is with Juhi Chawla. Now, on the occasion of her buddy’s birthday, Chawla did not shy away from sharing a special post as a hearty tribute to Tandon.

Juhi Chawla walked down memory lanes to give fans a look at their fun photoshoot from their younger days. The special collage has 9 different frames, each capturing the vivid personalities of the Bollywood divas. From friendly, shocked, confused, and smiling, the wholesome post aptly displays their various moods, which has mighty impressed fans. While sharing the throwback photo, Chawla also penned a heart note for the birthday girl.

She thanked Tandon for always lending support to important social and environmental matters. Chawla lauded her big heart and also sent warm virtual hugs her way to mark the special occasion. She expressed excitement in her caption, “Raaveeennnnaaa! Happy Happy Birthdayyyyy to the girl with a big heart! You always step forward to support social and environmental matters and here’s a 100 splendid trees to mark this special occasion in your honour! Hugs." Take a look at the post below:

Fans took to the comment section to praise the 90s queens of Bollywood. One user wrote, “2 evergreens in 1 frame" while another one wrote, “2 beautiful women in 1 frame"

Juhi Chawla wasn’t the only one to wish Tandon, several other prominent celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh also took to their respective social media platforms to do the same.

In terms of work, Ranveer Tandon last impressed fans with her Prime Minister avatar in Yash-starrer action flick, KGF: Chapter 2. She will once again feature alongside Sanjay Dutt in Binoy Gandhi’s romantic comedy Ghudchadi.

