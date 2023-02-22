Popular television actor Sachin Shroff was recently in the news as he was roped in to play Taarak Mehta in SAB TV’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, as per the latest reports, the actor is going to tie the wedding knot for the second time in his life on February 25. Earlier, Sachin Shroff was married to actress Juhi Parmar. The couple got hitched on February 15, 2009. Sachin fell in love with the Kumkum actress during a TV show. Both dated each other for some time and without any delay decided to make their relationship official.

However, their marriage hit a rough patch and they filed for divorce on June 25, 2018, with mutual consent. Sachin Shroff and Juhi Parmar also have a 10-year-old daughter, Samaira Shroff.

This time, the actor has preferred to stay private about his wedding affair. As per the sources, it seems that his soon-to-wife is a part-time event organiser and interior designer. The reports suggest that the identity of the bride-to-be has been kept confidential as the family members want everything to be kept under wraps.

The source further added that the girl is not from the TV industry. Their love story is nothing like a fairy tale, nor were they dating each other for a long time, the reports added. Sachin’s family advised him to get married some time ago and only after this, he decided to give second marriage a thought, the source stated.

On the professional front, Sachin Shroff is known for Dasvi, Aashram, Vishwaas and Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati. The actor recently appeared in Double XL alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. Some of his other projects include Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Tumhari Paakhi, Santoshi Maa and Darr Sabko Lagta Hai, to name a few. He made his acting debut with the 2002 serial Kammal.

Meanwhile, Juhi Parmar is popular for shows such as Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Karmaphal Daata Shani, and the film Ek Tha Tiger. She was also seen in shows such as Hamari Wali Good News, Santoshi Maa and Pehchaan: The Face of Truth, amongst others.

