Julia Fox Confirms Date Night With Kanye West, Calls it 'A Real Cinderella Moment'

Days after Julia Fox and Kanye West were spotted on multiple dates, the Italian-American actress opened up about their budding romance and her ‘Cinderella moment’ with the rapper. While detailing her relationship with Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband in Interview magazine, she revealed that she met the rapper-singer in Miami on New Year’s Eve and had an “instant connection" with him.

The Uncut Gems star wrote a little piece on her first two dates with the rapper, which included a trip to New York City, where they also saw Slave Play. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," she wrote.

She also claimed that while others were dining, Ye directed a complete photo shoot for her in the restaurant. He also planned a surprise for her after dinner where he had a hotel suite full of clothing ready for her. She described the move as “every girl’s dream come true," and a “Cinderella moment."

Advertisement

On Interview’s Instagram, there were also some intimate photos from their date night. Fox wrote at the end of her piece, “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride."

Advertisement

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February, West has remained single. Despite several public declarations that the former pair will be reconciled, he has recently been associated with Fox. According to Page Six, the actress is also rebounding from husband Peter Artemiev. The couple have an 11-month old boy together, Valentino. Previously, Fox has appeared to hint at relationship problems on social media.

However, a source told The Sun that Kardashian believes Kanye’s public dates with Fox are a “desperate attempt to make her (Kim) jealous." The reality star is presently in The Bahamas celebrating the start of her 2022 with new lover Pete Davidson, as their relationship grows more serious.

“Kim thinks it’s comical that Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days," the source said. “She knows it’s not serious and is just typical hijinks from Kanye."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.