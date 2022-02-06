Julia Fox Wants Boyfriend Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to 'Resolve' Their Issues Amid 'Messy' Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s tussle has caused a stir in the midst of their divorce. Kanye recently took to Instagram to condemn Kim for allowing their daughter North to engage in TikTok. Kim also released a statement on Instagram in response to West’s claims.

According to sources, Julia Fox understands Kanye West’s current issues with soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but she still hopes the combative exes can find common ground soon.

In a recent conversation with Page Six, a source added that “Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible. She just wants them to resolve their issues." Julia was previously married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020, with whom she has a one-year-old son, Valentino.

Fox recently celebrated her birthday with West and her pals at a lavish bash. Kanye and Fox have been getting closer, and it was reported that on Fox’s 32nd birthday, he gave the Uncut Gems star and her friends expensive Birkin bags.

In terms of his feud with ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye publicly revealed on Instagram that Kim was refusing to allow him to take their children to Chicago, his hometown, and questioned how this was allowed in joint custody.

Kim managed to maintain in her statement in response to West that it had been hurtful, writing, “Kanye’s constant need to attack me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create." She went on to say that Kanye’s obsession with negatively and publicly manipulating their situation is causing her pain.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye seem to have moved on from each other as a couple, judging by their new relationships with Pete Davidson and Julia Fox, respectively.

