Julia Roberts Marks Her Twins Hazel, Finn's 18th Birthday With a Rare Throwback Pic, Take a Look

Julia Roberts has shared an adorable post for her newly turned 18-year-old twins, Hazel and Finn Moder. On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress dropped a rare throwback picture of her to mark their 18th birthday. In the Instagram post, one can see Julia donning a white dress. She is standing in the kitchen and holding one of the twins in the picture. Meanwhile, the other baby is looking at them. Along with the picture, the Hollywood actress penned, “18 Love you."

The picture has amassed a massive engagement. Julia Roberts' co-star actor Rita Wilson commented, “It can’t be!!!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!” Fitness professional Andrea articulated, “Baby grown-ups! Happiest of Birthday sweet Hazel and Finn!” and stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote, “Happy birthday kiddos!!!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Seems like Julia loves to share throwback pictures. Last year too, on Hazel and Finn’s 17th birthday, The Ticket to Paradise star shared a picture from the time when they were babies.

Reportedly, while interacting with Koda Kotb in a Today interview, Julia talked about the concerns that parents have about making mistakes with their kids. She said, “Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," She further added, “And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it?' "

Advertisement

Including the twins, the 55-year-old actress has three children with the cinematographer Danny Moder. Henry, their third child is the youngest, he is 15 years old. Danny and Julia tied the knot in July 2002 and have been married for 20 years now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here