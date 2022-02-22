Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin's Something in the Rain to Get an Indian Remake; K-Drama Fans Divided

Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin’s popular K-Drama Something in the Rain or Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food is all set to get an Indian remake. The series originally premiered on the JTBC network in 2018 and the desi remake will be adapted by Pocket Aces’ Dice Media. According to a report in entertainment portal Soompi, the series will be co-produced by JTBC Studios, marking its first production in the Indian entertainment industry.

The publication quoted the CEO of JTBC Studio, Jung Kyung Moon, as saying, “I am happy to present the drama ‘Pretty Noona Who buys Me Food’ as a remake to Indian viewers. This collaboration will serve as an important opportunity for JTBC Studio to take its first step in the dynamic Indian market. It is expected that JTBC Studio’s IP and Pocket Aces’ outstanding production capabilities will meet and create even better projects."

However, netizens are divided on the idea of having an Indian remake of the hit Korean series. While some are excited, others have expressed their doubt. Take a look at how K-Drama fans are reacting on social media:

Meanwhile, Something in the Rain or Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, revolves around a woman (Son Ye-jin) who falls in love with her friend’s younger brother (Jung Hae-in). The term Noona in Korea refers to elder sister. The series is also streaming on Netflix. Pocket Aces, on the other hand, is known for the series Little Things.

The popularity of Korean content is increasing in India with each passing day. A spokesperson from Netflix, which hosts several K-Dramas, had said earlier, “People are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from around the world. And an authentically told story will resonate with viewers around the world. The ever-growing fandom of Korean stories and characters in India is testament to that. With subtitles and dubs, the language barrier has lowered, and our members have discovered and enjoyed authentic K content."

