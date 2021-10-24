Jungkook Tears Up Missing ARMY as BTS Delivers Power-packed Permission To Dance Concert

BTS once again proved what powerhouse performers they are with their Permission To Dance On Stage online concert in Seoul Sunday evening. The septet filled up the empty Olympic stadium with their energy as they performed sans audience, a month before their first post-pandemic offline concert in the US. The South Korean boy band, now a global craze, did not disappoint their fans, the ARMY, as they performed some of their biggest hits, right from 2015’s I Need You to the latest single, Permission to Dance.

The concert began with one of their most powerful songs, ‘ON’, which is a visual treat each time it is performed. BTS went back and forth between their old and new songs throughout the two-hour concert. The setlist also included Dope, Fire, DNA, Black Swan and Blue and Grey. Mid-concert, BTS surprised ARMYs with a smooth transition from Dynamite to Butter, their two Billboard No 1 singles, with a never-seen-before dance break.

Member V aka Kim Taehyung couldn’t perform fully owing to pain in his calf muscles. He sat through the dance numbers, and only joined the members during the less physically-taxing acts. While addressing viewers at the end of the concert, he said that he couldn’t be as excited as the other members as he couldn’t perform to his fullest. “This is embarrassing. I was fine till yesterday, and on the day of the concert, I started feeling knee pain. But ARMYs, please don’t worry about me, I will take better care so that such a thing doesn’t happen again," he assured.

Most members, while addressing the audience, talked about missing the presence of cheering, screaming fans in the audience. The band had rented the Olympic stadium in advance with hopes that they would also be able to invite a live audience, but unfortunately the pandemic conditions still did not allow for a public gathering of that size.

Main vocalist and youngest member Jungkook introduced yet another new hair colour - a mint-blonde style - throwing fans into a frenzy. While Suga showed off a dark grey shade of hair, RM flaunted an undercut with short hair. J-Hope also ditched his blonde style for a darker, near-black hair colour. Jin, Jimin and V seemed to stick to a rather natural hair colour.

Talking about missing his fans, the Jungkook said, “I was singing Spring Day, and looking at the empty seats I almost teared up. I have a motto, that I’d rather die than live without passion. But it seems that light in me is fading. After today’s concert I feel I need to meet you soon. I miss you so much. Wherever you are, we’ll fly to you," he said to the fans.

The team’s leader Kim Namjoon or RM, also talked about losing motivation because of not meeting fans in person for two years. “I wondered if I still have the motivation. I started working out, but I’m reaching my limit of keeping myself motivated. I’m forgetting my identity. But this concert gives me motivation to meet you offline, very soon, and I hope our energy today reached you, wherever you are," he said.

Oldest member Kim Seokjin appeared in the end with a cute ribbon tied like a bow on his head, and said, “This concert was a present to ARMY." He also talked about not having enough stamina anymore, now that he is 30.

This marks the band’s first concert in about a year since ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E’ held in October 2020. They will be heading to Los Angeles soon to perform four dates at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in November.

