Jungkook Transforms Into Sexy Vampire in Photoshoot Sketch BTS, Tells ARMY 'Will Bite You'

BTS member Jeon Jungkook recently got fans’ hearts racing as he revealed his photo-folio called Time Difference. The ‘Me, Myself, ​and Jung Kook’ photo sketch showed the youngest member of the world’s most famous Kpop band ditch his cute image to turn into an alluring vampire. In a new behind-the-scenes video released on Bangtantv on Monday, Jungkook explains why he chose this concept.

“I wanted to try something fantasy-like. I thought of various concepts and decided to try the vampire one," he tells the camera in the making video. Explaining why he has glitter on his skin, Jungkook says, “If you see vampire movies, their skin glitters in the sun." Looks like our Golden maknae is a Twilight fan!

Jungkook keeps changing his hairstyle for the various concepts and wears red contact lenses to represent the blood-red eyes of vampires. He also smudges red lipstick on his lips as part of the look. “I can’t actually eat people for this, so I used the lipstick to look like I did," he says.

Advertisement

Borrowing another concept from the Twilight movies, Jungkook says, “In the movies, vampires who drink human blood have red eyes, and those who don’t have yellow eyes. Try to spot those things as you look at the pictures. So now I am a vampire who drank human blood."

He changes into a different outfit for the shoot at night and says, “I am awake as the night is here. Vampires are nocturnal and they don’t sleep."

“They don’t feel cold so they can live anywhere. But I am very cold now," he says showing the heat packs in his hands. “My eyes are red so it means I am going to start hunting, since it’s the night. Be careful, everyone! I will find you and bite you," he says cutely.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Jungkook, the main vocalist of BTS, turned 25 on September 1, and came live on weverse to celebrate with the ARMY, the BTS fandom. The singer is one of the most talented and popular members of the boyband.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here