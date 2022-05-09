Junior Artist Goes Half-Naked To Protest in Front of Bunny Vasu’s Office

Sunitha Boya, a junior artist, protested half-naked in the office of Geeta Arts Office, owned by leading filmmaker Bunny Vasu. The artist has alleged that the filmmaker hasn’t paid her fee for a film she worked in.

On Monday, Sunitha took to the road in Jubilee Hills to stage a protest against the producer. The woman was later taken to the police station after the GHMC staff noticed her while sweeping the roads. The staff informed the officials and they reached the spot and took Sunitha into their custody.

This isn’t the first time the junior artist is making a ruckus in front of the production house. Earlier, in 2019, the junior artist called out Bunny publicly for harassing her. She even blamed him for promising her roles in the films and later, not giving a chance to her.

However, she later turned her way and took back her words. The producer also clarified his stance on the matter by releasing a video byte. Not just that, Sunitha once again levelled similar allegations against the producer. In a video, she even threatened to kill Bunny’s daughter.

He filed a complaint against her and even wrote an open letter to the Google CEO Sundar Pichai putting some barriers to internet freedom.

Sunitha has been arrested four times in the last few years and this is the fifth time she has been sent to police custody. According to various reports, the junior artist is mentally unwell and has been under the treatment at a psychiatric hospital.

Meanwhile, Sunitha has also accused Mahesh Kathi of sexually harassing her in the past. This time, she has taken a step further by going half-naked and it’ll be interesting to see how Bunny will handle the matter.

