Junior Artist Jyothi Reddy's Body Found Near Railway Track in Hyderabad

Tollywood actor and junior artist Jyothi Reddy was found dead near a railway track in the Shadnagar Police Station Area of Hyderabad. On January 18, in the wee hours, this 26-year-old junior artist was spotted by the locals, lying near the railway track. Jyothi was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in the city where she was declared brought dead.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information and took her body into custody. It is being said that the body was handed to the parents by evening. However, it was not accepted by the parents and they staged a dharna outside the police station. The family of the artist suspects it to be a case of murder and demands the ones behind her demise be arrested.

The local police registered the case of suicide and the post-mortem reports are awaited. The police have refused to say anything before the post-mortem reports are out. The city police officials have ordered a strict probe into the matter

Some of the locals claimed that Jyothi jumped on the track while a high-speed train was passing around 5.30 am. They also said that she was holding some luggage in her hand, which was also found by the police at the spot.

A witness said that her legs and waist were seriously injured in the accident. He also said that Jyothi had jumped off the train.

The higher authorities and police officials have also visited the spot where Jyothi’s body was found.

