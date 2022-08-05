Junior NTR Visits Late Uma Maheswari's Hyderabad Residence With His Mother, Wife

It has been three days since Tollywood’s famed Nandamuri family suffered a tragic loss after Uma Maheshwari, the daughter of yesteryear Telugu star and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, passed away due to suspected suicide. Her last rites were performed after post-mortem. The mortal remains of Uma Maheshwari were moved to her Jubilee Hills Maha Prasthan residence on August 3.

After her mortal remains were brought back home, the late Uma’s Hyderabad home was visited by RRR star Jr. NTR. along with his mother and wife, and brother Kalyan Ram. NTR’s non-attendance at Uma Maheshwari’s funeral had become a hot topic among people and some had raised questions about why he was absent from the same. Junior NTR and his wife Pranathi were unable to attend the sorrowful family occasions, such as Uma Maheshwari’s funeral, because they were touring outside of India.

Kalyan Ram and Jr NTR are Uma Maheshwari’s nephews and are the sons of her brother Nandamuri Harikrishna, who lost his life in a tragic car accident in 2018.

Reports state that Uma was discovered hanging in her bedroom at home. Police suspect suicide even though they haven’t found a suicide note on her. For the past six months, Uma Maheshwari has been receiving treatment for a few health conditions that she has been battling. A few months ago, Uma Maheshwari’s younger daughter’s wedding ceremony was held at her house, attended by the entire Nandamuri family as well as others from the film fraternity.

On the professional front, Junior NTR is all slated to appear soon in NTR30, directed by Koratala Siva.

