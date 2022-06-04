Junior NTR’s Next With Prashanth Neel May Have Just Got A Title, Read Details

Telugu star Junior NTR and director Prashanth Neel have teamed up for yet another big project, which is going to be Jr NTR’s 31st film. Tentatively titled NTR31, the movie has already been making headlines since it was announced. Since Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 grossed more than Rs 1200 crore at the box office globally, expectations are very high from this project. The first look poster of NTR 31 was released a few weeks back and it got a good response from the audiences.

However, now there is a new update regarding the project. According to sources, the upcoming film may have just received a title. Apparently, the makers have come up with an apt and befitting title for the film. According to reports, NTR31 may be titled as Asura or Asurudu. They are certainly powerful titles and after watching the first look teaser that showed a vengeful and angry Jr NTR, who is personified as fear itself in the voice-over, fans think that this title matches Junior NTR’s action packed avatar in the film. However, there has been no official confirmation of the titles yet and it still remains to be seen if the rumours hold true.

The film will go floors after both the actor and the director complete their other projects. Junior NTR has almost completed shooting for NTR30 with director Koratala Siva while Prashant Neel is currently filming Salaar with Prabhas. Jr NTR is on a vacation in Singapore with his family. He is expected to walk into the sets of NTR 31 soon after returning from the vacation. The film is expected to be made on a pan-India level.

