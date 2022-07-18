Junior NTR’s Sprawling Farmhouse In Hyderabad Gets A Film-Inspired Name

Telugu star Junior NTR is at the top of his game right now. His pan-India appeal has reached new heights with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and he has become one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood right now. He was even ranked first in a recent survey of 10 Popular Male Tollywood stars. Apart from that, he is also known for having an enviable collection of bikes and cars. Now, the star has reportedly been investing a lot in real estate as well.

According to reports, Junior NTR has almost finished developing the large farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad after buying land last year. The farmhouse is spread over 6.5 acres of land with beautiful gardens. The actor reportedly spent Rs 9 crore on it. It was widely reported last year that he gifted the farmhouse to his wife Lakshmi Pranathi as a birthday gift.

Advertisement

Now, the latest news is that the actor has already come up with a name for the farmhouse. He has planned to name the farmhouse Brindavanam, after a film that he previously starred in. The 2010 hit movie, which was directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is a romantic family drama, for which the actor has a soft spot.

As a result, informed sources added, NTR is said to have given his farm residence the name Brindavanam. It is said that the name was chosen keeping in mind the greenery in the farmhouse. According to sources, the farmhouse will be inaugurated in a very grand manner with a lavish party being thrown as well.

It is interesting to note that farm home culture has expanded significantly in and around Hyderabad. Many celebrities are choosing to purchase farmhouses in the suburbs, which they utilize for weekend getaways and to host family gatherings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.