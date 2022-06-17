Juror in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Case Says Actress Shed ‘Crocodile Tears’ During Testimony

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial has emerged as one of the most-talked-about and controversial trials in recent months. Earlier this month the jury delivered its verdict in favour of the 58-year-old actor and said that Heard defamed her former husband when she wrote the 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Public opinion has been divided over the trial which was televised and even became part of several TikTok videos, and social media posts.

In a recent interview with “Good Morning America,” a juror shared their opinion about the trial verdict. The juror, who happens to be one of five men on the seven-person jury, told GMA that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not “realistic.” He went on to add that the 36-year-old actress’ emotional testimony did not help her case. “Crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable,” the juror said. The statement issued by the juror in a recent interview also mentioned that the actress would answer one question while crying, and moments later she would turn “ice cold." He also revealed that some members of the jury used the expression ‘crocodile tears' for the Heard's testimony.

Talking about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, the juror said that they felt Depp’s testimony “was more believable.” According to the juror, Depp made his testimony look a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. The juror found Depp's emotional state “very stable throughout."

Responding to Heard’s legal team’s claims that the social media trial of the case also played a major role in the verdict, the juror told Good Morning America that he along with other jurors do not use Twitter or Facebook. Those members of the jury who were on social media made a point not to talk about it, according to the juror.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Today, Heard said that she will stand by every word of her testimony till her dying day.

