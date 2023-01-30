Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor often shares glimpses of her behind-the-camera life on social media. On Monday too, she left her fans delighted as she dropped a throwback photo from her teenage days. Sonam shared a black-and-white picture of herself from when she was ‘all of 17’ and thanked her uncle Boney Kapoor, who had clicked the photo. The photo captured the sweetness and innocence of a much younger version of the actress.

In the click, Sonam was seen wearing a halter neck top, and ear studs. She left her hair open in the monochromatic picture from two decades ago. The actress smiled broadly for the camera. The caption for the post read, “All of 17. Thank you Boney chachu for the picture" and tagged her uncle Boney Kapoor, who is the brother of Anil and Sanjay Kapoor.

Doting husband Anand Ahuja reacted to the post and wrote, “All of 37 now and you look the same!" Even film director and choreographer Farah Khan wondered, “How can you look the same?" Sanjay Kapoor and Soni Razdan reacted by dropping red heart emojis, whereas Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart-eye emojis. One of her admirers wrote, “What a doll." A fan wrote, “So beautiful! Nothing has changed."

It was just yesterday when Sonam Kapoor also shared an unseen photo with her husband Anand Ahuja from seven years back when they were dating. The throwback photo was from London, and in the picture, the couple was seen turning back while sharing an umbrella. While Sonam was seen smiling happily, Anand made a goofy face.

She captioned the photo, “I miss you and I miss this. Love you Anand Ahuja can’t wait to be together." Anand quickly responded to the post and wrote, “One of our first / super early pics together! 7 years ago now, right?" Others reacted by dropping several heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. She has been a part of movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Aisha, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding to name a few. She was last seen in a cameo role in the 2020 film, AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She will next be featured in Shome Makhija’s Blind. She will star along with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

