Home » News » Movies » Just Kajal Aggarwal's Heartwarming Note For Her 'Forever Valentine' Gautam Kitchlu

Just Kajal Aggarwal's Heartwarming Note For Her 'Forever Valentine' Gautam Kitchlu

In the picture, the actress is seen all glammed up in a traditional sequin lehenga.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 15:52 IST

Bengaluru, India

Several social media users commented on her viral post.
Several social media users commented on her viral post.

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a Valentine’s Day post for her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu on social media. In the picture, the actress is seen all glammed up in a traditional sequin lehenga. We cannot take our eyes off her. Gautam nailed the dapper look in a black pantsuit. The actress accessorised her outfit with sparkling golden jewellery, adding an extra pinch of glamour to her overall look. Kajal opted for a side-swept hairstyle with a fancy clip, and she definitely looked adorable.

The actress wore pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick that completely goes with her ethnic attire. The couple set the internet on fire. There’s no denying that the duo often shell out major couple goals.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Several social media users commented on her viral post. One user wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day to the beautiful couple". Another shared, “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry. You are the most beautiful and gorgeous woman". A person said, “Best Jodi". While one user commented, “Best couple pic of the Internet".

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30, 2020. The couple were blessed with a baby boy Neil Kitchlu on May 19 last year.

Advertisement

Kajal is known for films like Brindaavanam, Singham, Magadheera, and Thuppakki. Now, after a long maternity break, she is all set to share the silver with Kamal Haasan in the much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. She is also going to feature in Paris Paris, Uma, Ghosty, Karungaapiyam, and an untitled film with Deekay.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 15, 2023, 15:52 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 15:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About