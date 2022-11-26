Just Like Kantara, This Low-Budget Hindi Film Also Saw An Exceptional Run In Theatres

Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster film Kantara witnessed an exceptional run in cinema halls after originally debuting on September 30. The action thriller recently surpassed a worldwide collection of Rs 400 crores with its almost two-month-long run at the box office. Kantara was reportedly made on a small budget of 16 crores, and it went on to become the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Ever since its release, the Kannada film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Kantara sheds light on Tulunadu’s folklore. It stars Rishabh Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth, and Pramod Shetty, among others, in key roles. Directed by Rishabh himself, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Just like Kantara, a low-budget Bollywood film made great strides at the box office a few years ago. The film was Secret Superstar, written and directed by Advait Chandan. According to reports, the 2017 musical drama, which was said to be produced on a budget of 15 to 25 crores, went on to do a jaw-dropping business of Rs 977 crores worldwide. The Advait Chandan directorial was produced by Aamir Khan, and it also starred the actor in a pivotal role.

Secret Superstar’s cast also included Zaira Wasim, Mehr Vij, and Raj Arjun in prominent roles. It told the story of a teenage girl who aspires to become a singer. Besides this, the film also shed light on social issues like gender inequality and domestic violence in the periphery.

The super-hit Bollywood film was lauded by film critics and audiences alike for its storyline and performances. It also bagged a host of awards across categories, including Most Promising Newcomer, Best Music Director, Best Negative Role and Best Playback Singer – Female, to name a few.

