Actor Dhanush has been caught in legal trouble with an elderly couple Kathiresan and Meenakshi for a long time now. While the couple claimed that he was their son and ran away in Class 11 to pursue acting, Dhanush and his father Kasthuri Raja sent a legal notice to them. The couple was warned not to make any kind of defamatory allegations against them.

Still, Kathiresan filed a criminal review petition in connection with the case before Justice G Ilangovan of Madras High Court. Justice Ilangovan said that he has already presided over this case once as a registrar in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. At that time, an identification check or medical verification was done on Dhanush’s body to check whether the allegations made by the couple were true or not. In that way, the judge said that he has been associated with this case for once and now it should be transferred to another judge’s session.

As stated in the reports, the couple claimed that the documents like birth, transfer certificates and identification marks etc, submitted by Dhanush’s parents Vijayalakshmi and Kasthuri Raja were fake and fabricated. They also claimed that Dhanush was their third son and had sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000.

According to them, they were in a very deplorable financial position and needed money for sustenance. They had repeatedly claimed that Dhanush was a schoolboy when he ran away to Chennai to embark on his career in the film industry. They failed to trace him then but recognised him while watching his movies. Their efforts to meet him in Chennai could not succeed, they said. Dhanush has denied the claims saying that was no truth in their statements.

However, others feel that the couple may be speaking the truth and that a DNA test should be done to find out about the correct lineage of Dhanush. But the actor has opposed the demand for this. In 2017, Dhanush told the Madras High Court that he opposed this demand for DNA checking because of his integrity and right to privacy which should not be tested at the will of people who file frivolous cases.

