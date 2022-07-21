Justin Bieber Brings Justice Tour to India After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis; Check Date, Ticket Price

Pop star Justin Bieber was forced to postpone his ‘Justice Tour’ in the United States owing to his health condition after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. However, the musician is now all set to hit the road once again. A piece of good news has surfaced online for the singer’s Indian fans as it is confirmed that his Justice Tour in India will go ahead without any delays or changes.

The singer is all set to bring his Justice World Tour to New Delhi on October 18, confirms BookMyShow and AEG Presents Asia. The tour that began in May 2022 was supposed to see Bieber traveling over 30 countries and playing more than 125 shows. However, the plan hit a bit of a snag as the shows which were supposed to take place on June 28, Glendale Arizona on June 30, and Inglewood California on July 2-3 had to be canceled owing to his health condition. Now, the singer is eager to get back out on the road to meet his overseas fans after July.

The scheduled concert in India will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in the heart of New Delhi. Tickets for the show are already on sale on the application BookMyShow and they are priced from Rs 4,000 onwards.

Last month, Justin Bieber took to social media to announce his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome leaving fans in a state of shock. While apologizing for canceling his shows, Bieber in a video revealed that his partial facial paralysis has grown extremely severe. In the clip, he said, “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” elaborating how the movement of one side of his face has become completely paralyzed.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he continued.

The Justice World Tour is likely to end in the month of March 2023.

