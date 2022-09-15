Justin Bieber Cancels India Tour Due To 'Health Concerns', Here's When Tickets Will Be Refunded

It is official, Justin Bieber has cancelled his tour to India. The international singer was slated to perform in the national capital in October. However, uncertainty about his tour began when he cancelled shows in the US. Now, BookMyShow has confirmed that Justin is not performing in India this year.

In a statement to News18, BookMyShow said, “We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health concerns. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month."

The ticket booking platform added that not only in his New Delhi gig, but Justin has also cancelled other concerts including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.

“While we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to welcome Justin Bieber to India this year on account of his health concerns, we wish him well and hope he recovers at the earliest to be back for millions of his fans in India soon, the added.

Speaking about the ticket refund, the platform added, “To that end, BookMyShow has already initiated a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer’s source account of the original transaction. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused but we promise, there is a lot more music and live entertainment coming your way, soon!"

Earlier in June this year, Justin Bieber announced that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Back then, he dropped a video in which he revealed that the right side of his face has been paralysed because of the syndrome. However, after a brief break, Justin resumed his tour in Europe but halted it after it took a toll on him.

